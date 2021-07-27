James Gunn Confirms Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Is His Final Guardians Movie

UNILAD/Marvel Studios

James Gunn is getting ready to break the chain. With Vol. 3, his work on Guardians of the Galaxy will be complete.

Be honest: did you know Gunn before 2014? Known to genre-aficionados from the Troma world of entertainment, and maybe a few meddling kids for writing Scooby-Doo, his work often flew above his name, whether it’s his underrated hero satire Super or deliciously icky, B-movie horror Slither.

It all changed with Guardians of the Galaxy, an Marvel Cinematic Universe space opera with warmth, genuine laughs and a soundtrack and style to beat. It remains the biggest breath of fresh air in the franchise to date, and it’s made him a household name. We’ve been hooked on that feeling for seven years – like all good things, it’s coming to an end soon.

UNILAD sat down with Gunn for a chat ahead of the release of The Suicide Squad, his barnstorming, violent take on DC’s troupe of supervillains trying to save the world. With a minute or so to spare, we asked if he could possibly tell us anything about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, due to start filming later this year, as well as the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

‘It’s the end of my run on Guardians, as I see it. It’s the end of Dave’s run. It’s really telling the story… we’re getting a lot more on the story of Rocket and who Rocket is. He’s the character I feel closest to… that’s what it is,’ he said with a laugh, keeping the lid on any secrets.

However, Gunn did give us one somewhat juicy tease: one major character has already been cast. ‘We’re casting now, we’re casting a wide net,’ he said. ‘We’ve already cast a major, major role and we’re trying to cast another major role, so I’ve been doing that lately and it takes up a lot of time.’

Naturally, we tried to press him on the specifics of the role. ‘Uh-uh,’ he laughed. ‘It’s the best screen test I’ve ever had in my life with this guy.’

Dave Bautista earlier said it would likely be his last film as Drax. ‘I don’t know what the script of the third film is, to be honest with you. There was a script years ago that obviously is going to have to change because the whole direction of the Marvel universe has changed… I’ve got Guardians 3, and that’s probably going to be the end of Drax,’ he told Digital Spy.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due for release on May 5, 2023. The Suicide Squad hits cinemas this Friday, July 30.