James Gunn Confirms Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Has Not Been Delayed

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has confirmed the third instalment of the Marvel films has not been delayed.

Last month, Disney announced its decision to pause production on some of its live-action films as a result of the ongoing outbreak, and Marvel later followed up with the news that its entire Phase Four line-up had shifted.

As Disney distributes the Guardians of the Galaxy films, fans turned to Gunn to ask whether the return of Star-Lord and his motley crew would be affected by the measures.

One fan tweeted the director yesterday, April 12, asking whether the film will ‘still be on schedule’.

Gunn responded:

Right now the plans with [Guardians of the Galaxy] Vol 3 are… exactly the same as they were before.

The response is a positive one, and the reason Guardians of the Galaxy 3 hasn’t been affected by the Phase Four shift is likely because it doesn’t actually have a release date yet.

With that in mind, fans would really have no way of knowing whether it’s delayed or not. However, hopefully things will continue to go according to plan. We could do with the Guardians’ help saving the world right now!

Gunn also spoke about the new Suicide Squad film, which is set for release on August 6, 2021.

His positive outlook held firm as he wrote:

Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine.

Though it might still be some time before we see the team back on the big screen, at least it’s something to look forward to!