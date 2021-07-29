James Gunn Says He’s Pitched A Marvel And DC Crossover

avengers/Instagram/jamesgunn/Instagram

The Suicide Squad and Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn has excited film fans across the world with the announcement that he has pitched a Marvel/DC crossover film.

The renowned director has his fingers in the pies of both cinematic universes, and with this in mind, he has pitched the idea of merging the two together.

Advert 10

In particular, Gunn expressed his hopes of one day doing a Harley Quinn and Groot movie.

Gunn has directed the 2021 version of Suicide Squad, but the 2016 version, which starred the likes of Cara Delevigne and Will Smith, was helmed by David Ayer.

The 2016 movie was widely panned, but Gunn’s version, which drops in cinemas tomorrow, July 30, has already been better received.

Advert 10

Discussing The Suicide Squad, Gunn explained that he suggested the crossover idea to Marvel and DC bigwigs.

Teasing the Marvel/DC mix-up, the director said on Jake’s Takes:

I’ve actually talked about that to the heads of both Marvel and DC, but, you know, it’s like, they – you know, everybody’s open to everything, but whether anything would ever happen, who knows? But the idea of being able to bring Marvel and DC together in a movie is, that would be really fun for me.

He continued, ‘I know it’s exciting for even the heads of Marvel and DC to think about, Kevin Feige over at Marvel and Toby Emmerich over at Warner Bros. You know, it’s something we all like to dream about. Whether we could ever get through the barrage, the Berlin Wall of lawyers we would need to get through to ever make something like that happen, I don’t know, but it would be a blast.’

Advert 10

According to MovieWeb, the biggest issue facing this potential superhero-tastic movie would be working out all the legal issues.

Comic book fans have since shared their thoughts on the possibility of a merge. One person wrote, ‘If anyone is gonna do a crossover DC/Marvel film, it should be James Gunn.’

Another person commented on the Jake’s Takes video, ‘Harley + Deadpool would be an amazing movie.’

Advert 10

A third YouTuber said, ‘If that ever happens, Marvel vs DC, Gunn has to be involved in some major capacity. I can’t see him writing [or] directing it because his tone is much too goofy for such an epic event, but yea… he has creative input that can be very useful.’

Who knows what the future holds?