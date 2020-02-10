Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Would Love To Make Harley Quinn And Groot Movie Warner Bros./Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has said he’d love to see Harley Quinn and Groot team up for some cross-universe adventures.

After introducing Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the filmmaker made the arguably controversial decision to share his talents with the DC universe by taking on the upcoming reboot of Suicide Squad, with his film The Suicide Squad.

The new film is Warner Bros.’ second attempt at telling the story of the supervillain team, who first made an appearance in 2016.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also on Gunn’s to-do list, fans have been wondering whether the two upcoming films will share a likeness in terms of style.

Earlier this month, Gunn did a Q&A session on Instagram, during which he assured movie-lovers Suicide Squad will be its ‘own thing’, rather than being ‘in the same vein as Guardians in humour and music’.

However, that’s not to say the director hasn’t been thinking about potential cross-overs.

Recently, a fan on Twitter raised an interesting question to Gunn, asking:

If you could choose one character from Guardians of the Galaxy and one character from The Suicide Squad to meet each other. Who would those two characters be?

The filmmaker responded to say that not only did he have an answer, but it was one he’d actually discussed with one of the Suicide Squad members.

He replied:

I’ve discussed this extensively with @MargotRobbie and I think Harley and Groot would have fabulous adventures together. And there are other great combos I’d bring up… if we at #TheSuicideSquad weren’t keeping things under wraps…

Margot Robbie starred in the original Suicide Squad before going on to appear in the recently released spin-off Birds of Prey, in which Harley teams up with a group of like-minded femme fatales to save – or ruin, depending on how you look at it – the day.

The Australian actor is also set to star in Gunn’s upcoming release.

Seeing Harley team up with Groot would certainly be entertaining – it would be great to see how the firecracker Harley would respond to Groot’s heartwarming innocence, and how they would collectively handle any challenges thrown their way.

Unfortunately, as the two characters belong to competing universes, the collaboration will almost certainly never happen.

Robbie spoke to ScreenRant about the ways in which her character may team up with other fan favourites, as she explained she’d be interested in making a follow-up film to Birds of Prey.

Gotham City Sirens is one of four Harley Quinn DCEU films Warner Bros. put in development after Suicide Squad, but it has been on hold since Warner Bros. decided to make Birds of Prey first.

If the project goes ahead, Gotham City Sirens would see Harley team up with Catwoman and Poison Ivy to fight bad guys on the streets of Gotham.

Gunn’s tweet implies there could be some combinations in The Suicide Squad that are currently being kept secret, so while we might not get to see Groot meet Harley, hopefully there’ll be some interesting new friendships forming in the future.