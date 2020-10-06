James McAvoy Is Making A Completely Improvised Thriller
James McAvoy is set to appear in a new thriller called My Son, except he won’t be handed a script as you might expect.
Instead, McAvoy will essentially be improvising during the filming of the movie, as he adlibs and makes up his own dialogue through the various scenes.
In the film, McAvoy will play a father whose son has gone missing, which leads him to the home town of his ex wife, played by Claire Foy, in a desperate search for answers.
While Foy and the rest of the cast will be given a rough script for the scenes, McAvoy will improvise and ‘do the detective work’ as they go on.
The thriller is based on the French movie Mon Garcon from 2017, which used the same unusual filming technique.
Adam Fogelson, chairman of producers STXfilms Motion Picture Group, explained the concept, telling Digital Spy:
James will be doing the detective work of the film in real time, on camera, to create real tension for this thriller.
We like to support bold and innovative storytelling like My Son, and Claire could not be a more spectacular or exciting choice for this film which is certain to thrill audiences.
Christian Carion, who directed the original French film, will also sit in the director’s chair for the British remake, when production begins in Scotland next month.
In the meantime, McAvoy is busying narrating Channel 4’s new reality series The Bridge, while Foy has just recently signed up to take part in a psychological thriller called Dust.
Something tells me it will be worth the wait.
