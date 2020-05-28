Jamie Foxx Defends Jimmy Fallon After He Apologised For Blackface Impression Of Chris Rock

Bro you ain’t got to apologise for sh*t… you are a comedian… and a great one at that. You did an incredible impersonation of Chris Rock… it was not blackface… we did a show called In Living Color where we did a character from every race… you are all the way good…. keep doing you my friend! You are necessary!!

Some of y’all didn’t even see the sketch… relax and laugh! It’s other muuuuphuckas out here that really don’t care bout ya… use that energy for them!!! But leave my mans alone. [sic]