Jamie Foxx Defends Jimmy Fallon After He Apologised For Blackface Impression Of Chris Rock
Jamie Foxx has defended Jimmy Fallon following his apology for impersonating Chris Rock in blackface in 2000.
The Tonight Show host, 45, became the subject of controversy this week after the 20-year-old Saturday Night Live sketch resurfaced online, in which he wore blackface while impersonating the actor-comedian.
The skit went viral on Monday, May 25, inspiring the #JimmyFallonIsOverParty hashtag amid the furore on Twitter. However, Foxx has now stepped in to defend Fallon, assuring him he ‘ain’t got to apologise for sh*t’.
You can see Fallon’s SNL sketch below:
The talk show host addressed the anger around the sketch earlier this week, acknowledging that it was a ‘terrible decision’ to do the impersonation and that ‘there is no excuse for this’. He added: ‘I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.’
After E! News posted a report around the backlash to its Instagram, Foxx commented:
Bro you ain’t got to apologise for sh*t… you are a comedian… and a great one at that. You did an incredible impersonation of Chris Rock… it was not blackface… we did a show called In Living Color where we did a character from every race… you are all the way good…. keep doing you my friend! You are necessary!!
Some of y’all didn’t even see the sketch… relax and laugh! It’s other muuuuphuckas out here that really don’t care bout ya… use that energy for them!!! But leave my mans alone. [sic]
In a further comment, the 52-year-old added that ‘it’s a tough time’ for comedians right now. ‘But this one is a stretch… let this one go. We got bigger fish to fry… #changecourse.’
Anger around Fallon’s sketch tied back to Megyn Kelly’s dismissal from NBC in 2018, after defending those who wore blackface as part of a Halloween costume. At the time, the former Today presenter argued that wanting to look like Diana Ross on Halloween wasn’t racist.
Kelly said:
But what is racist? Because you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character.
In terms of Fallon’s apology, the reaction online largely echoed Foxx’s sentiments. One user wrote, referencing the recent death of George Floyd: ‘As a black woman, damn. 20 years ago and this is what people want to discuss? A man was just suffocated by the police…. let’s get our priorities together. This is a non-issue.’
Another user replied: ‘I’m gonna say this, it wasn’t cool. Even back then it wasn’t cool. What is important is growth. Owning up to the mistakes, learning from them, and not just moving on but using it as a chance to teach others. We love you, but you’re right. There is no excuse.’
Chris Rock hasn’t made any comment online regarding Fallon’s earlier impersonation.
CreditsE! News/Instagram
