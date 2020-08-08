Jamie Foxx Jokes His Mike Tyson Transformation Can Fool The Boxer’s Kids

jamie foxx on mike tysons transformation 1 PA Images

There’s no doubt in my mind Jamie Foxx is taking his new role as Mike Tyson in a biopic about the boxer’s life seriously.

Advert

You only need to look at the Oscar winner’s ripped new physique to know it’s true, with Foxx having recently revealed he’s undergoing a dramatic body transformation by following a strict ‘Iron Mike’ workout each day.

In fact, it seems he’s so confident about his transformation that he’s already joking with Tyson about how the undisputed world heavyweight champion’s kids won’t be able to tell them apart.

Jamie Foxx PA Images

Foxx made the bold claim in a new interview with CinemaBlend about the biopic, describing the whole experience as a ‘blessing’.

Advert

The actor went on to explain the lengths he’s going to in training to make sure he’s ready for the role, stating: ‘Obviously, the training is different. We’re doing weighted pull ups to sort of make the back look the right way, and make the arm look a certain way.’

‘But it is, to me, I guarantee you, it’s the most dedicated I’ve been to making sure that this story gets told, and gets told in the right way,’ Foxx added.

mike Tyson heavyweight contest PA Images

It seems he’s so dedicated to the cause, in fact, that he doesn’t just want to fool anybody watching the film; he wants to make Tyson’s own children believe it’s their dad too.

Foxx continued:

And I joke with Mike. I said, ‘When I get dressed up as you, I’m going to walk into your house, and your kids are going to say daddy’s home.’

Welp. I’d have loved to have been a fly on the wall during that conversation. I can’t imagine Tyson taking too kindly to it, and no matter how jacked Foxx is, I still can’t imagine he’d be a match for an undisputed world heavyweight champion. Sorry Jamie.

Advert

As of yet, the movie doesn’t have a title or even a director. In fact, it might not even have an ending yet, with Foxx saying Tyson is ‘still writing another chapter in his life’. He added: ‘He’s getting ready to box. He’s 226 pounds. He looks fantastic. He’s calm, he’s happy. You haven’t seen this Mike in years.’

When Foxx eventually does step into Tyson’s shoes to bring him to life on the big screen though, the actor hopes to show the ‘different’ lives of the boxer, who was convicted of rape in 1992 and served three years in prison.

‘We want to show [how] everybody evolves,’ he said. ‘I think when we lay the layer of Mike Tyson in this story, I think everybody from young and old will be able to understand this man’s journey.’

mike tyson PA Images

Further details about the project have yet to be announced.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.