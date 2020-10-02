Jamie Foxx Set To Return As Electro In Spider-Man 3 PA Images/Sony Pictures Releasing

Jamie Foxx is said to be in final talks to reprise his role as Electro for next year’s Spider-Man film.

Foxx previously appeared as the villain in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 opposite Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, and now he is thought to be close to signing a deal on the third Spider-Man instalment, which stars Tom Holland and is being made by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Advert

Details are currently thin on the ground with regards to Foxx’s role, but it could go a long way in terms of linking the previous Spider-Man films with the current series, The Hollywood Reporter says.

Jamie Foxx Returning As Electro In Spider-Man 3 Columbia Pictures

Next year’s movie will be directed by Jon Watts, the man behind Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was released last year.

Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori are all expected to reprise their supporting roles from the previous two films, while Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal produce.

Advert

Sony initially dated the release for the next Spider-Man on November 5, 2021, however it will be unsurprising if this date has to be delayed, after film production across the world was forced to come to a halt as a result of the pandemic.

Jamie Foxx Returning As Electro In Spider-Man 3 PA Images

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 received unfavourable reviews and underperformed at the box office when it was released back in 2014, amassing just $708.9 million globally.

It was this movie’s performance that ultimately led to Sony striking up a deal with Marvel Studios to share the character, which saw Tom Holland enter the MCU in the Avengers movies as Spider-Man.

Advert

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for theatre release on November 5, 2021.