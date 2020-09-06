Jamie Foxx Signs On To Netflix Sci-Fi Epic With John Boyega Netflix/PA

Jamie Foxx is joining John Boyega for a starring role in Macro and Netflix’s sci-fi feature film They Cloned Tyrone.

Advert

The Oscar-winning actor is just one of the stars recently announced to star alongside Boyega, with Teyonah Parris – who stars in the upcoming Candyman reboot – also being named this week.

The sci-fi epic follows ‘an unlikely trio’ – Foxx, Boyega and Parris – as they are thrust onto ‘a trail of a nefarious government conspiracies’ in what is being described as a ‘pulpy mystery caper’.

John Boyega PA Images

So far, the trio are the only actors tied to the film, and any details about how the story will unfold are being kept close to the creative team’s chest.

Advert

Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry had reportedly been in negotiations to star in the film earlier this year, but according to The Hollywood Reporter the role he was slated for went to Boyega.

Since They Cloned Tyrone is still in pre-production, no official announcements have been made regarding which actor will be playing which character, although one IMDb credit suggests Parris is playing a character named Yo-Yo.

Jamie Foxx PA Images

We do know that Creed 2 writer Juel Taylor will be making his directorial debut for the feature film, with Taylor penning the screenplay alongside Tony Rettenmaier.

Taylor and Rettenmaier are also taking on the roles of producer alongside Foxx, Datari Turner, Stephen ‘Dr’ Love, Kim Roth and Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King. Macro’s Mark R. Wright and Jack Murray will be executive producers.

Likened to ‘Friday-meets-Get Out‘, the film was picked up from 2019’s Black List, an annual survey of the most-liked motion picture screenplays not yet produced. Macro secured the rights in a bidding war before developing it and selling it to Netflix.

Teyonah Parris PA Images

Although filming was expected to start earlier this year, the ongoing global health crisis meant production on a large number of films and TV shows had to be halted. Shooting is, however, set to begin later this month in Georgia.

Advert

In the meantime, all three of the confirmed cast members have been keeping busy with their own projects As well as starring in Netflix’s Project Power, Foxx has been confirmed for a starring role in an upcoming Mike Tyson biopic, while Boyega just finished filming for the upcoming Naked Singularity.

In addition to starring in the upcoming Candyman reboot, Parris will also star as Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision for Disney+.