Jamie Foxx To Play Mike Tyson In New Martin Scorsese TV Show
Jamie Foxx is set to step into the footsteps of boxing legend Mike Tyson in a new TV show with Martin Scorsese attached as executive producer.
The series, simply titled Tyson, is reportedly set to span the entirety of the 54-year-old boxer’s life. It is not yet attached to a network or streaming service, but the high-profile names involved and the subject of the series will no doubt ensure that it makes it to our screens.
The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua will act as both director and executive producer via Fuqua Films, while Scorsese’s involvement comes via Sikelia Productions. Foxx will also executive produce in addition to starring.
In a statement cited by Variety, Tyson said he has been ‘looking to tell [his] story for quite some time’.
He continued:
With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment.
I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.
As well as being the inspiration for the series, Tyson will serve as another executive producer alongside his wife, Kiki Tyson, and Sophie Watts and John Ryan Jr. on behalf of Tyson’s Legends Only League.
Foxx has been open about his involvement in the project for some time and revealed last year that he was deep into training for the role, though at the time it was said to be for a biopic rather than a series.
The pilot for the Tyson has been written Colin Preston, who is set to continue working on the remainder of the series.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Boxing, Jamie Foxx, Martin Scorsese, Mike Tyson, Now