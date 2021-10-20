Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals ‘Secret Code’ She Uses To Text Lindsay Lohan

Alamy

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan have a ‘secret code’ to make sure they’re actually texting each other.

The pair starred together in 2003’s Freaky Friday, in which mother-daughter duo Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) somehow switch bodies and are forced to live each other’s lives.

Not far off two decades later, they still keep in touch – however, in order to ensure one another’s identity when they catch up, they have a secret code to weed out the fakers.

While promoting Halloween Kills, Curtis spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about her relationship with Lohan, and how their code came about.

‘There’s a song called Like I Love You by Justin Timberlake. And Lindsay and I were doing a scene in a car and there was a lot of time in between takes. And there’s a rap in the middle of that song by Clipse,’ the star explained.

‘She and I were trying to learn the words. And we were like sitting there with a pad… we were writing them down and then we would do the scene and then we’d play the song and try to lip-sync the few words that we knew. I’m telling you, we laughed.’

Now, if Curtis ever feels the need to check whether it’s actually Lohan, she asks, ‘What was the song we were lip-syncing to in the car?’ It’s no longer much of a secret code, given I’m writing about it, but Curtis said she has another one under lock and key.

During UNILAD‘s interview with Curtis, she spoke about Halloween Kills’ ‘next-level violence… I was [covering my eyes] for everything. And there’s one scene towards the end of the movie that is long and gruesome in a way that I just find really upsetting.’

She also teased the final film, Halloween Ends, will ‘shock you, it’s going to infuriate you, it’s going to delight you and it’s going to surprise the sh*t out of people.’