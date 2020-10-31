Jamie Lee Curtis Says Halloween Kills Is 'Masterpiece' Mirroring Black Lives Matter Movement SiriusXM/YouTube/Universal

Ahead of the next instalment of the Halloween franchise, Jamie Lee Curtis has spoken about how the upcoming film reflects current events.

The new horror film, Halloween Kills, is due for release October 2021, naturally, and carries on from the events of 2018’s Halloween reboot – which itself ignored the various sequels and only concerned itself with the events of the 1978 original.

Star of the franchise Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Laurie Strode in the original and in the reboot, has explained how the infamous killer Michael Myers didn’t just impact her life, but the myriad characters in the franchise, as well as how the upcoming film mirrors the Black Lives Matter movement.

Check out the teaser trailer for Halloween Kills here:

Curtis said, ‘What we were seeing around the country of the power, of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that’s what the movie is.’

She added, ‘The movie is about a mob. And so it’s very interesting because it takes on what happens when trauma infects an entire community.’

She continued:

And we’re seeing it everywhere with the Black Lives Matter movement. We’re seeing it in action and Halloween Kills weirdly enough, dovetailed onto that, proceeded it, it was written before that occurred, but then of course, so when you see it, it’s a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group. It’s really, really, really intense.

Curtis concluded, ‘It’s a masterpiece’.

I’m doubt I’m alone in looking forward to next Halloween already.