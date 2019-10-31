Jamie Lee Curtis Shares First Look At Halloween Kills

Universal Pictures

Jamie Lee Curtis has unveiled the very first look at Halloween season 2020 with a behind-the-scenes video from Halloween Kills, a follow up to last year’s Halloween reboot.

‘Tis the season….. to start screaming,’ she wrote on Twitter. ‘First look at the mayhem David has created for all of you.’

Since it’s spooky season, you can watch the sneak preview here:

Curtis will return to her role as Laurie Strode, while Nick Castle will once again come back as the terrifying killer Michael Myers. David Gordon Green will also return to direct the follow up to the 2018 film, which earned an impressive $225.4 million.

The clip even gives us our first glimpse of Anthony Michael Hall as original Halloween character Tommy Doyle, while also teasing Michael’s fiery return.

Blumhouse, Miramax and Universal’s Halloween Kills is set to land in cinemas on October 2020, just in time for next Halloween, while Halloween Ends is set to land just shy of a year later on October 15, 2021.

The sequel is written by director Green, Danny McBride and Scott Teems, while the third instalment is penned by Green, McBride, Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier.

Halloween Kills is set to see Laurie Strode attempting to have a new life with her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), as they return to their home in Haddonfield.

Unfortunately, on Halloween night, Laurie’s appearance also brings about the return of Michael Myers, which, of course, puts not only Lauri, but Karen, Allyson, Allyson’s friends, and the entire town of Haddonfield, in danger.

The 2018 follow up Halloween showed Laurie preparing to face Myers in what was believed to be a final showdown, 40 years after she survived his killing spree, in which he murdered three young women.

I’ll make the back of my sofa comfortable for when the full trailer drops.

Halloween Kills is set to arrive in cinemas on October 16, 2020.

