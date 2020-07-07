Janelle Monáe Wants To Play Storm In Black Panther Sequel PA/20th Century Fox

Whenever the X-Men hit the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s Janelle Monáe’s dream to play Storm.

Advert

Since Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox, superhero fans have been waiting with bated breath to see how Kevin Feige and his army of creatives will integrate mutants into the natural order.

Phase Four of the MCU is upon us, with Black Widow later this year, ahead of The Eternals in February 2021. We’ve yet to receive an X-announcement, but Monáe already has her eyes on a role.

Janelle Monae PA Images

The musician and Hidden Figures actress recently spoke to Empire about working on her new album, Dirty Computer, in Atlanta while director Ryan Coogler and his Black Panther cast and crew were filming. Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan even visited her in the studio at the time.

Advert

When asked if she’d spoken to Coogler about joining the sequel, Monáe said:

I definitely have thrown it out there. One of my dreams has always been to play Storm. I don’t know if she comes in Black Panther, but it would be a dream to have her in it. I don’t know where they are with that. A lot of women have played Storm and they’ve done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice.

Storm was most famously brought to life by Halle Berry across a wealth of X-Men movies, with Alexandra Shipp playing a younger version in X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Storm X-MEN 2 20th Century Studios

While Coogler is yet to make any official announcements regarding the cast or plot of the sequel, Storm’s inclusion would add up. In the comics, she becomes romantically involved with T’Challa, the titular hero played by Boseman.

It’s not the first time Monáe has mentioned her ambition to play the character. In an interview while promoting Homecoming’s second season in May, she told Black Girl Nerds: ‘I would love to play Storm… that’s been my dream.’

Janelle Monae PA Images

Black Widow is set for release on November 6. As we head into 2021, we’ll have The Eternals to look forward to on February 21, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7, and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness on November 5.

Advert

In 2022, we’re set to get Thor: Love & Thunder on February 18, Black Panther 2 on May 6, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, with dates for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and a further Spider-Man movie still to be announced.