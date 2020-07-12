Japanese Camping Site Gives Travellers Studio Ghibli 'Princess Mononoke' Village Experience PR Times Japan/Toho

‘Life is suffering. It is hard. The world is cursed. But still you find reasons to keep living’ – such as this Princess Mononoke-esque campsite in Japan.

Studio Ghibli movies make for the best escape right now, filled with wholesome delights, ultra-cute characters and genuinely gorgeous artistry throughout. It’s unsurprising that any comparison in the real world raises some excited eyebrows.

Uga Valley, located in Inabe, makes for a breathtaking detour off the Tokyo-Kyoto travel route, filled with sublime views and incredible waterfalls for outdoor-lovers. Soon, there’ll be another reason to visit: a new campground that transports you into Princess Mononoke’s world.

Princess Mononoke Campsite PR Times Japan

Hygge Circles Ugakei will be located in the dense forest of the Uga Valley, as per SoraNews24, and its initial images have drawn comparisons to Princess Mononoke’s aesthetic.

It’s currently in the planning and development stage, with Danish outdoor equipment supplier Nordisk hammering home environmental sustainability with its tents and cabins. At the time of writing, it’s hoped guests will be able to visit the campsite in 2021.

For fans of the anime, there’s an exciting future ahead. Construction on Ghibli Park, a fully-fledged theme park based on the studio’s films, is set to begin construction this month.

Studio Ghibli Theme Park Studio Ghibli

It’ll be located in Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park in Nagakute City near Nagoya, with five separate areas: Hill of Youth, Ghibli’s Large Warehouse, Mononoke’s Village, Valley of Witches and Dondoko Forest. It’s hoped that parts of the park will open in late 2022.

If you’re itching for some Studio Ghibli action and can’t wait for Hygge Circles Ugakei in 2021, you can visit the official Ghibli Museum in Mitaka.