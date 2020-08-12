Japan's Top Anime Studios Unite To Launch YouTube Channel Streaming Free Anime Toei Animation

Japan’s top animation studios have banded together to launch a free anime YouTube channel.

Animelog hit the video platform on Friday, August 7, brought to life by corporate digital strategy firm Analyzelog. Instead of people feeling the need to illegally stream anime or fork out the heavy cash for the DVD and Blu-Ray boxsets, the channel looks to give fans of the medium a huge selection of content at no cost.

While it’s live now, its target audience for the moment is local. Ergo, there’s no subtitled content for English, Chinese or other overseas viewers at the time of writing. Rest assured though, they’re coming.

Black Jack anime Yomiuri TV

From launch, the channel is equipped with a roster of anime hits, such as the Black Jack series based on Osama Tezuka’s manga, first aired in the mid-2000s by Yomiuri TV. Future Boy Conan, co-directed by Studio Ghibli legend Hayao Miyazaki in 1978, has also been added.

As reported by Variety, Analyzelog said in a statement:

There exists a problem of illegal video distribution service these days, but AnimeLog will distribute only officially-licensed animations and operate as a safe channel that families can enjoy together.

While several Japanese companies, such as publishers Kadokawa and Toei Animation, already have their own YouTube channels, they believe uniting will see their audience and advertising revenue increase exponentially.

Future Boy Conan NHK General TV

The Association of Japanese Animations’ survey for 2019 noted $20 billion in revenue, marking the sixth consecutive year of record growth, with anime streaming also growing by 10%.

For UK folks looking to get their anime fix, all of Studio Ghibli’s films – bar Grave of the Fireflies – are available to stream on Netflix now.