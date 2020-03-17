Jared Leto Emerged From Silent Meditation In Desert To Learn About Coronavirus Jared Leto/Instagram

In these trying times, at least there’s one constant – Jared Leto doing Jared Leto things. He recently emerged from a 12-day meditation stint in the desert, only to learn about the global progression of coronavirus.

It’s nigh impossible to escape news surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Everywhere you look online, all outlets from general news to entertainment and sport are filled with stories about the virus.

However, Leto has remained blissfully ignorant of just how serious the worldwide situation has become. That is, until now.

The 30 Seconds To Mars frontman and Suicide Squad actor took to social media after emerging from a 12-day desert retreat, where he was completely isolated from the hustle and bustle of the real world.

In an Instagram post, the singer and actor wrote:

Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on. Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.

While it was surely a shock when Leto returned from the desert, spare a thought for the contestants of Germany’s Big Brother, who have remained entirely in the dark regarding any current affairs since entering the house on February 6.

big brother germany Sat.1

After a degree of backlash directed at the show’s producers for continuing to not tell the participants, a special live episode will air tonight, March 17, in which they will be informed fully of the situation regarding coronavirus (housemates will also be able to ask questions about the pandemic and receive messages from family on the outside).

Leto’s retreat may have been wise (self-isolation doesn’t really get better than meditating in the desert) – other actors haven’t been as lucky. Idris Elba announced last night, March 16, that he’s tested positive for the virus – despite having no symptoms.

He wrote on Twitter alongside a video: ‘This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.’

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson also tested positive for coronavirus last week – thankfully, the couple have since been released from hospital after receiving treatment, and are now in self-quarantine in their home in Queensland.