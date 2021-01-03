unilad
Jared Leto Says It Would Be ‘Hard To Say No’ To Playing Joker Again

by : Saman Javed on : 03 Jan 2021 16:36
Warner Bros Pictures

Fans of Jared Leto’s Joker will be pleased to know that the actor is ready and willing to play the character again at any moment.

‘It’s hard to say no to that character,’ he said, while weighing in on whether he would ever take up the role again in a future Worlds of DC movie.

He first took up the role in 2016’s Suicide Squad, and received a divided response from critics and fans.

“There are very few characters that you play that have absolutely no rules, you know, that you could just go to town. It’s so much fun, that energy. I had a lot of fun,’ Leto told Varietys Awards Circuit Podcast.

The Joker Jared LetoThe Joker Jared LetoWarner Bros.

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has previously defended Leto’s portrayal.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who said Leto’s Joker was ‘too creepy for compassion’ and that his ‘looks didn’t convince everyone’, Ayer said the actor had done ‘magnificent work’.

‘My heart breaks for Jared – he did magnificent work. Most of it remains unseen,’ Ayer continued.

He explained that the film originally featured a lot more of Leto’s Joker, but it was cut.

‘Jared was pretty mistreated during this. No one has seen his performance. It was ripped out of the movie,’ Ayer wrote.

Leto is also set to return to the big screen as another comic book supervillain in the Spider-Man spin-off Morbius. In this, he will play a scientist turned ‘living vampire’ after he tried a dangerous cure for his rare blood disease.

‘[Morbius is] a Jekyll and Hyde story that’s just big and fun, and sometimes is a little scary, which is, I think, different for that genre,’ Leto said.

‘I’m excited about it. That should be a big, fun, popcorn movie,’ he told the podcast.

