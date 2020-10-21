Jared Leto To Return As Joker In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Warner Bros.

Jared Leto will return as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The director’s upcoming four-hour cut of the 2017 superhero team-up is due to arrive on HBO Max next year.

Leto first played the Clown Prince of Crime in 2016’s critically-mired Suicide Squad, directed by David Ayer. Years later, he’s making a bid to put a smile on our faces once more.

The Joker Jared Leto Warner Bros.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning actor has joined Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Amber Heard in reshoots for Snyder’s version of the movie, the result of a fervent fan campaign spanning years online.

While original estimations put the budget at $30 million, it’s now being reported the Snyder Cut will cost at least $70 million to finish.

suicide squad Warner Bros.

In the time between Leto’s first and only performance as the Joker and now, Joaquin Phoenix brought his own version of the iconic supervillain to life with Academy Award-winning success. Meanwhile, Leto’s strange reimagining of the character evoked a mixed reaction, at best.

In an earlier conversation with Vox‘s Recode Media podcast, Bob Greenblatt, former head of HBO Max, explained: ‘It isn’t as easy as going into the vault and there’s a Snyder Cut sitting there to put out. It does not exist.’

He added: ‘Zack is actually building it and it’s complex including… new VFX shots. It’s a radical rethinking of that movie and it’s complicated and wildly expensive… I’ll just say I wish it was just $30 million and stop there. It’s an enormous undertaking and very complex.’