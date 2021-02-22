Jared Leto’s Joker Poses As Jesus Christ In New Look At Justice League Snyder Cut

Warner Bros.

Jared Leto’s Joker is coming back for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. In a new look, he’s posing as Jesus Christ.

The Oscar-winner’s Clown Prince of Crime, first seen in 2016’s maligned Suicide Squad (both the overall film and his take on the character), is making an unexpected comeback in the long-awaited Snyder Cut.

He appears to have taken on quite a drastic redesign from his previous swaggering, bling-wearing, ‘damaged’ tattoo-sporting aesthetic. From a brooding, Crow-esque reveal, he’s now acting like Jesus Christ.

In a new image, courtesy of Vanity Fair, Leto’s Joker mimics a pose similar to Jesus on the cross, while wearing a crown of thorns. Considering the religious themes and imagery tied to Snyder’s DCEU – Man of Steel is the biggest culprit – it’s not exactly surprising, but it’s likely to ruffle a few feathers among the director’s biggest critics.

In the most recent trailer, we got a glimpse at Leto facing off with Ben Affleck’s Batman. ‘That’s the thing I also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe. That is to say, the Jared Leto Joker and the Ben Affleck Batman, they never really got together,’ Snyder said.

He added: ‘It seemed uncool to me that we would make it all the way through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together.’

Speaking to CinemaBlend about reprising the role, Leto said: ‘Well, Zack Snyder, he’s a warrior, he’s a madman. I really love him. With every character I play, I don’t know if it’s because I work so intently and I tend to dig really deep and put a lot of time and energy into it, but when I’m done playing the part, I do miss them a little bit… so it’s nice to revisit things.’

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be released on March 18.

