Jason Derulo Says His ‘Anaconda’ Was Edited Out Of Cats Movie

Jason Derulo/Universal Pictures

Jason Derulo was more than happy to share his ‘anaconda’ with his Instagram followers, but apparently the creators of the Cats movie drew the line when it came to him showing it off in the film.

The characters in the upcoming film have already drawn attention for their unusual appearances, so having Rum Tum Tugger, aka Derulo, prance onto the screen with a huge bulge probably wouldn’t have helped matters.

I mean it’s a family Christmas musical, it’s certainly no place for a metaphorical anaconda.

Universal Pictures

The creators of the film appear to have acknowledged the issues that would have come with having a well-hung feline Derulo, so to avoid any wandering eyes or complaints they are said to have removed the offending body part.

The In My Head singer spoke about Cats, which is his feature-film debut, during a recent interview on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, Radio Andy.

During the discussion, the radio host made reference to the anaconda by pointing out Derulo wears tights in the film.

He began:

It makes me think they…

Universal Pictures

Derulo recognised where the conversation was going and jumped in to confirm Cohen’s suspicions.

The pop star said:

CGI’d the d*ck out? Yeah, they did CGI [the penis out]. I noticed that. 125%… I see it in the trailer.

The host pointed out Rum Tum Tugger is ‘not known for being hung’, though Cohen admitted he ‘would have been there f*cking opening day’ if Derulo’s manhood had gone unedited.

Universal Pictures

The singer’s ‘snake’ became a talking point last month when he posted a photo of himself wearing nothing but tight black boxers, with a very telling outline visible in the material.

Awestruck fans were quick to compliment the artist, and when one fan jokingly asked what animal Derulo was hiding in his pants, the In My Head singer responded: ‘Anaconda’.

Check out the picture below:

Jason Derulo/Instagram

Some Instagram users were so surprised by the sight they questioned whether the pop star had photoshopped the image, a claim he quickly refuted. He did have to edit it in the end though, as Instagram removed the post for violating its Community Guidelines for sexual activity featuring aroused genitalia, Page Six reported.

Derulo later reposted the image with a sandwich covering the bulge with a caption reading: ‘Is this better?’

The pop star doesn’t appear to have shared any other raunchy images since Instagram deleted his post, which is probably for the best as Cats continues to drum up family-friendly hype.

Needless to say, felines and snakes don’t mix.

Cats will be released in cinemas on December 20.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]