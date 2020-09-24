Jason Isaacs Joins Cast Of Sex Education’s Third Season

Jason Isaacs Joins Cast Of Sex Educations Series 3 PA Images/Netflix

Who’d have thought it? The worlds of Harry Potter and Sex Education are about to collide, with Jason Isaacs joining the cast for the show’s third season.

The announcement comes just two weeks after the stars of Sex Education confirmed production of series three of the hit Netflix show was now underway, with cast members such as Gillian Anderson (Jean), Asa Butterfield (Otis), Connor Swindells (Adam) and Tanya Reynolds (Lily) saying they were ‘preparing’ for the upcoming series.

Fans of the show have been waiting on the edge of their seats ever since season two ended with that cliff-hanger, especially since the ongoing global health crisis caused many productions to come to a halt, but now it seems we’re well on our way to finding out what happens next.

Jason Isaacs PA Images

Netflix today confirmed that Isaacs – who played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise – will join the Groff family as Peter, Mr Groff’s ‘more successful and not very modest older brother’ who the headteacher is staying with in the wake of his separation from his wife.

Honestly, considering the way Mr Groff treated his wife in the last season – who can forget that heartbreaking moment she tried to seduce him and he cruelly dismissed her? – I’m all for Lucius Malfoy putting him in his place.

The actor will be joining two more new starters, Jemima Kirke and Dua Saleh, who will play Moordale’s new headteacher and a new student at the school respectively.

Sex Education season 2 Netflix

As former Moordale student and headteacher Hope, Kirke (Girls) will be hoping to turn Moordale back into the ‘pillar of excellence’ she once knew it to be.

Meanwhile, Saleh will play Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale who ‘instantly clashes with Hope’s new vision for the school’. Basically, it sounds like sh*t’s about to go down, and I can’t wait.

Production on Sex Education season three commenced earlier this month, although it had initially been expected to begin production in April. Shutdowns across the country meant the show had to be pushed back, and as of yet it’s unclear whether the delay will have a knock-on effect for its arrival on Netflix.

Sex Education season 2 Netflix

Written and created by Laurie Nunn, the series stars Butterfield, Anderson, Swindells, Reynolds, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling and Chaneil Kular.

Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalball, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu and Alistair Petrie also star, while Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo direct.

Who else can’t wait to see what the team has in store for us?

Sex Education will return to Netflix with 8 brand new episodes in 2021. A release date is yet to be revealed.