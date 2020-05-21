Jason Momoa And Peter Dinklage Teaming Up For Vampire Movie Good Bad & Undead

Jason Momoa And Peter Dinklage Teaming Up For Vampire Movie PA

Game of Thrones veterans Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage are joining forces to produce and star in upcoming vampire movie Good Bad & Undead.

Dinklage will play the role of vampire hunter Van Helsing, who develops an odd relationship with a vampire – played by Momoa – who has apparently vowed to never kill again. So a bit like Edward in Twilight but without all the mushy stuff and hair quiffs.

The movie will be directed by Max Barbakow and is based on original idea by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon.

The unlikely duo then go scamming several towns by tricking people into thinking Van Helsing successfully caught Momoa’s character in return for money. Sounds pretty good to me!

However, when a large bounty is put on the vampire’s head, everything in the world full of monsters and magic goes after them in a bid to claim the money.

Barbakow has recently finished directing the film Palm Springs, which stars Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andy Samberg alongside the likes of J.K. Simmons, Camila Mendes and Cristin Milioti.

The upcoming film broke Sundance Film Festival records by bagging a $22 million deal with Neon and Hulu. It’s set to be released on next month, June 26.

While Dinklage only finished with Games of Thrones last year following the epic series coming to an end, Momoa has been quite the busy bee since exiting the show back in 2012.

Along with starring in the fantastic action/thriller movie Braven, Momoa’s most notable move in recent times has been joining the DC family as Aquaman (and a very good one at that).

Viewers first catch a glimpse of the 40-year-old as the famous DC character in 2016’s Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. He went on to make his full debut in Justice League the following year.

It wasn’t until 2018 that Aquaman’s own film came out, however, with a second instalment set to be released in 2022.

Yesterday, May 20, it was confirmed Zack Synder will be creating his own version of the Justice League, as confirmed by Momoa’s Justice League co-star Henry Cavill.

Cavill took to Instagram to announce the news. He wrote:

Ladies and Gents, it finally happened. The Snyder cut will be out next year!

Now, I know there have been two camps over the whole Snyder Cut thing and whether it will ever happen for a while. Just remember, we all get to have more Justice League now, it’s a win win. So, be nice to each other.

Momoa commented on Cavill’s post writing, ‘love u bro excited for the world to see’.

While I’m excited to see Momoa as Aquaman again, I’m also definitely excited to see him as a vampire in Good Bad & Undead.

A release date for Dinklage and Momoa’s upcoming film is yet to be confirmed.