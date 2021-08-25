Jason Momoa Confirms Dave Bautista Buddy Cop Movie Is Happening

CBS/PA Images

Jason Momoa says he’s teaming up with Dave Bautista for a ‘Lethal Weapon‘ buddy cop movie.

They’re two of Hollywood’s buffest leading men. Momoa has Game of Thrones, Aquaman and the upcoming Dune under his belt, while Bautista has been forging a career as a formidable actor in the likes of Blade Runner 2049, Army of the Dead and soon, Knives Out 2.

Last week, the Guardians of the Galaxy star started manifesting a movie with the Hawaiian hero – and plans are already in motion.

‘Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait,’ Bautista tweeted, which John Wick‘s David Leitch described as ‘interesting.’

Momoa has since appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to promote Sweet Girl, a new Netflix thriller, where he discussed his excitement for the project.

Also explaining how they met, Momoa said:

I’m not even gonna lie to you… I’m not on Twitter, but he literally texted me about four days ago, going, ‘We need to do a buddy cop film.’ We love each other — we met on… see, we’re [in] Dune together, and so I said, ‘Absolutely.’ And he said, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii.’ I’m like, do it, [I’ve] got an idea. So it’s off to the races now, we’re doing it.

Momoa added that the movie ‘sells itself’ – however, it’s very much in its infancy at the moment, especially with Aquaman 2 kicking into higher gear and Bautista filming Knives Out 2 in Greece.

Bautista is also joining the second season of See on Apple TV+, Momoa’s post-apocalyptic series about a world in which humanity has lost the sense of sight.