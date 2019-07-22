Jason Momoa Cried ‘Numerous Times’ During The Lion King

PA/Disney

Jason Momoa is a big fella, so thanks to our ancient stereotypes based on toxic masculinity, you’d be forgiven for assuming he’s a bit of a hard nut.

But despite his fierce manly appearance the actor is actually a bit of a softie and he’s certainly not afraid from sharing it on social media.

Therefore it’ll come as no surprise to Momoa fans that the actor cried ‘numerous times’ during an exclusive screening of Disney’s remake of The Lion King, and we can all relate, to be honest.

The 39-year-old treated his family to their own viewing of the highly emotive film to celebrate his daughter Lola’s 12th birthday, alongside his son Nakoa-Wolf and wife Lisa Bonet.

Writing on Instagram, the actor said:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVEE. I’m so thankful to be home with my ohana. Big mahalos to @disney @disneystudios for letting us have a party for our Lola Bear @lionking was amazing congrats to everyone who made this film it was heart soul tears epic Thanks for making me cry numerous of times in front of a bunch of children.

Jason Momoa/Instagram

Alongside the message, the Aquaman star posted a series of family snaps as they posed in front of advertising for the film.

Meanwhile, it’s not just Momoa and his family who can’t get enough of The Lion King remake, as the film has just earned one of the biggest opening weekends of any Disney remake ever.

As reported by Sky News, The Lion King clawed in $185 million (£149 million) from almost 5,000 North American cinemas over the course of its opening weekend.

Disney

Worldwide, The Lion King collected $269 million (£215 million) for a global total of $433 million (£346 million).

As reported by Reuters, Disney’s president of global distribution, Cathleen Taff, said:

We have a lot to celebrate, The Lion King has such a resonance in pop culture that you see all different types of people coming out. People wanted to be part of this.

Well, if it’s good enough for Momoa and his family, I think it’s fair to say it’s good enough for us.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

I wouldn’t expect anything less from a film that stars Queen B – Beyoncé herself as Nala, not to mention Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and so many more.

You can catch The Lion King in cinemas nationwide now.

