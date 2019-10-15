Jason Momoa Had Best Reaction To Stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz Being Cast As Catwoman

PA

Yesterday (October 14), Batman fans were given a little treat to start their Monday off right when it was announced Zoë Kravitz would play Catwoman in the upcoming movie, The Batman.

They were then given an even bigger treat when Jason Momoa – everyone’s favourite celebrity – posted a heartwarming social media post congratulating Kravitz, his stepdaughter, on the news.

The Big Little Lies actor will star opposite Robert Pattinson as the anti-heroine and occasional love interest of the Caped Crusader in The Batman.

The competition had been fierce, and in the lead-up to the announcement Variety reported the role would go to either Kravitz, Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Deadpool 2 and Joker), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), or Oscar winner Alicia Vikander.

Ultimately though, 30-year-old Kravitz won out – despite some concern about scheduling issues with Fantastic Beasts – and stepdad Momoa made it clear he couldn’t be prouder of his ‘zozo bear’.

The Aquaman star posted a Polaroid picture of the pair alongside the caption:

I’m so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies [sic] big sister is CAT WOMAN! Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your [sic] going to have so much fun Aloha P bear.

Kravitz, who had posted the same picture of the two of them earlier last week, then responded to her stepdad’s adorable post, referencing both of their fictional characters in a sweet comment.

She wrote:

LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on.

Sadly, while Aquaman and Catwoman are both DC Comic characters, they’ll only be spending their holidays together off screen; the upcoming Batman movie, directed by Matt Reeves, will unfortunately not cross over into Momoa’s Aquaman world.

As per Screen Rant, The Batman was originally envisioned as a standalone film for Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne within the shared continuity of the DC Extended Universe.

Warner Bros.

However, while Affleck initially signed on to write, direct, and star in the film, he ultimately stepped down from the director’s chair in 2017 with Reeves replacing him. It was then announced Affleck would not star in the film either, with Pattinson taking the lead role.

Although the plot has not yet been announced, it’s been reported Reeves’s goal is to tell a story that taps into Batman’s standing as the world’s greatest detective.

The Batman begins filming in January and is expected to debut in cinemas on June 25, 2021.

