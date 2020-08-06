Jason Momoa Restores His Wife’s First Ever Car As Birthday Gift

Jason Momoa/YouTube

Jason Momoa doesn’t mess about when it comes to birthdays. To mark his wife Lisa Bonet’s special day, he restored her very first car.

The Aquaman actor couldn’t procure another trident, so he came up with next best thing: pimping Bonet’s cherished ride, a baby blue 1965 Mustang she bought at the age of 17 – or as he describes it, her ‘first love’.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube account, the 41-year-old chronicles the lengthy, tactile, impassioned process that went into refurbishing the classic car. ‘I never thought that it would look like this,’ he said.

Check out the Momoa’s video below:

The Game of Thrones star opens the video saying: ‘That first love… you cruise by a lonely beach with the top down, the salt water air feels like dancing over the ocean. It’s the first car, bought with love and a smile, a car that gave you a life of incredible destinations, where boundaries and limitations fade in the rear view.’

He adds: ‘The open road became the mirror to your soul… and you find yourself out there, behind the thunder and the pipes and a few hundred horsepower. I know we can’t relive a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one.’

Jason Momoa Mustang Jason Momoa/YouTube

Momoa took the car to Divine 1 Customs in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the video showing the tender love and care put into resurrecting the car to beyond its former glory.

Despite being in fairly poor condition initially, the engineers revealed that the vehicle is one of only three ever made, with lots of little custom details in and around the car. Quite a find, considering it was the High Fidelity actor’s first ride.

Jason Momoa Mustang 2 Jason Momoa/YouTube

When Momoa returns to the garage, he’s overwhelmed, exclaiming: ‘Sh*t!’ The Mustang looks absolutely incredible, shining with a cool, black glossy finish. ‘This is a big dream come true… I’m excited to see her face,’ the actor says.

When he eventually unveils the car, Bonet says: ‘Holy cow! That is gorgeous. Oh my gosh… not too flash but just enough, it’s so cool.’ Soon after, they go on a family drive in their rebuilt memory.

Jason Momoa Mustang 3 Jason Momoa/Instagram

The video has already racked up more than a million views, with thousands of comments praising the actor. ‘There are not enough BEAUTIFUL words in any language to express the pure beauty in your love towards you wife and children. Thank you for sharing this with us,’ one user wrote.

Another added: ‘What an amazing surprise. Your love for each other is beyond beautiful and it’s very inspiring.’