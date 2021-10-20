Jason Momoa Reveals He Needs Surgery Following Aquaman Set Injuries

Alamy

Jason Momoa has said he’s going to need surgery after suffering multiple injuries on the set of the Aquaman sequel.

The 42-year-old actor is currently several months into shooting the upcoming DC Comics instalment Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and appears to be feeling the effects of his action-heavy role, revealing that he’s currently dealing with injuries to various different parts of his body, and blaming the damage on the fact that he’s ‘getting old.’

Advert 10

Alamy

In an interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show to promote Dune, in which he’s also starring, Momoa explained that while he was still okay to work and film, he’d got pretty banged up over the course of the Aquaman shoot.

‘I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up,’ he told the host, continuing, ‘I’ve gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I’ve got ribs out. I’m just getting beat up, but it’s gonna be a great movie, you’re gonna love it.’

It’s not clear exactly how the injuries occurred, but when asked by Degeneres why he seemed to keep getting himself injured on the set of his movies, Momoa shrugged and explained that he was paying the price for putting 100% effort into the roles, saying ‘I just kind of give it… I love my job and I get a little too excited.’

Advert 10

‘Then the age thing, you know, I’m an ageing superhero right now,’ he joked.

With Momoa currently in the thick of it with Dune promo and Aquaman filming, it’s not clear when exactly he’ll get time to take a break to recover from his injuries, but the star doesn’t seem to intend on letting things hold him back any time soon.