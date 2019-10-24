Jason Momoa Says Aquaman 2 Will Be Way Bigger

PA/Warner Bros. Pictures

As if the prospect of seeing Jason Momoa on the big screen again wasn’t enough to get fans excited for Aquaman 2, the actor has promised the sequel will be even bigger than the original.

Momoa first appeared as Arthur Curry last year, when the often-shirtless character took on his brother King Orm to become the true ruler of the underwater city of Atlantis.

The film was a success for DC as it grossed $1.14 billion globally and earned itself some strong reviews, with one critic describing Momoa as ‘a blast to watch from beginning to end’.

Watch the trailer for Aquaman here:

Aquaman’s victory proved it to be worthy of a sequel, which officially began development at the start of this year, and Momoa has expressed high hopes for the upcoming film.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor explained he’d pitched some ideas of his own for the return of Curry, saying:

I’m really stoked at the fanbase and what we did with the movie and [I] just went into Warner Bros in D.C. and said, ‘You know, I have some ideas’. And they love them and [director] James [Wan] and everyone is like, ‘We’re all taking it in. We’re excited to do another one.’

PA

He made the comments during a recent premiere event for his new Apple TV+ series See, and although there’s still a couple of years to go before Aquaman 2 is released, the star promised big things.

The 40-year-old added:

There’s a lot more in store on so many more levels. There’s going to be a lot. It’s way bigger!

Momoa further expressed his role in the film to Associated Press, emphasising his involvement goes beyond his character.

Check out his interview here:

MAKING A SPLASH: Jason Momoa says he pitched his own ideas for "Aquaman 2" and is getting support from studio bosses. pic.twitter.com/z81BwQexka — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) October 24, 2019

Momoa described how the creators had supported his ideas for the sequel, saying:

I’m very passionate about that, the direction of where Aquaman goes. And so I went in with an idea and a pretty good layout of what I would like to do with the second one. And a lot of support, absolute [sic], a lot of support from Warner Bros. and DC. So, it’ll always be a team vision, but I definitely wanted to express my passion about number two.

Warner Bros.

It will be great to see how many of the actor’s ideas make it into the film – though unfortunately we’ll have to be patient when it comes to finding out!

Aquaman 2 is set to be released on December 16, 2022.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to [email protected]