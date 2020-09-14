Jason Momoa Says His Dune Fight Scenes Are The Best He’s Ever Done
Jason Momoa’s past action scenes have ‘been nowhere, even remotely close’ to his fights in Dune.
The Aquaman actor is one of many stars lined up for Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming sci-fi epic, an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal, sandy novel.
The 41-year-old will play Duncan Idaho, a right-hand man to Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), as well as a master swordsman. With the arrival of
the first full trailer, Momoa is confident fans will be impressed with the next-level action choreography.
Of course, the actor is no stranger to tussling onscreen, whether he’s throwing punches or tridents. However, Dune marks a decided shift in skill, attention and ‘beauty’.
Momoa explained, ahead of the trailer release:
I’ve never worked with a director on this scale. Denis is a cinematic genius, and generally all the action stuff that I’ve done has been nowhere, even remotely close to Denis.
Just watching some of the moves that I would do, and going behind the camera and seeing [Greig Fraser’s] eye, with Denis, I’ve never seen something so beautiful in a fight scene. Generally the things that I do don’t look that good. So thank you, Denis.
In an earlier interview with Collider, Momoa called his character a ‘rogue warrior… kind of the Han Solo-esque of the group’.
Momoa and Isaac star in Dune alongside lead actor Timothée Chalamet, who plays Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Stephen McKinley Henderson.
Dune is currently set to hit cinemas on December 18.
