Jason Momoa Sends Gifts To Aquaman's Biggest Fan Who's Living With Cancer prideofgypsies/Instagram/Warner Bros.

Not that we needed another reason to love Jason Momoa, but the actor has sent gifts to an Aquaman superfan who is living with cancer.

Seven-year-old Danny Sheehan was diagnosed with Pineoblastoma, a very rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, and Leptomeningeal disease, cancer in the cerebral spinal fluid, in 2017.

Becoming a well-known face in his local town of Marshfield, Massachusetts, a photographer gifted Danny and his family a photoshoot. Little did they know that upon arriving at the shoot, Danny was to be showered with gifts.

One gift was an action figure of Momoa’s character Aquaman, which Danny was filmed opening. Unwrapping the present, Danny excitedly shouts, ‘Oh my God! My favourite one! I LOVE AQUAMAN!’

You can watch the moment here:

Speaking about Danny’s reaction to the gift, his mum Natalie told CBS Boston, ‘When Danny had that reaction to Aquaman I think myself and my husband were just shocked because it was so guttural and pure’.

She added, ‘It was so great to have Danny’s spirit captured so succinctly, it was just a true gift’.

The heart-warming video later went viral online, with Aquaman actor Jason Momoa eventually seeing it himself. A friendship then developed between Jason and Danny, which led to the two meeting via FaceTime last month.

Sharing a video of the call taking place between the two of them on Instagram, Jason wrote:

So I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer. I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him.

Jason then gave an update on his friendship with Danny yesterday, December 6, sharing photos of the young boy holding several pieces of Aquaman merchandise – gifts he had received from the actor.

Jason captioned the photo, ‘Wanted to share a picture of this amazing boy Danny Sheehan, Natalie his mom sent me this today’.

He went on to thank Sideshow Collectables and Warner Bros. Pictures for playing a part in sending the gifts over to the seven-year-old. Jason sent a note with the gifts and signed it, ‘Love, Uncle Aquaman’.