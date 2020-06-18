unilad
Jason Momoa Shares First Teaser For Zack Snyder’s Justice League

by : Cameron Frew on : 18 Jun 2020 17:01
Zack Snyder's Justice League Sneak Peek ThumbZack Snyder's Justice League Sneak Peek ThumbHBO Max

Jason Momoa has unveiled the world’s first-ever sneak peek at Zack Snyder’s Justice League

In late May, a fandom’s cries were finally answered – after the catastrophic handling of 2017’s original Justice League, Snyder will finally complete his vision on HBO Max.

In a surprise Instagram post, the Aquaman actor dropped a hype-worthy teaser from the upcoming superhero comeback.

Check out the sneak peek below: 

Momoa wrote alongside the video: ‘The best part about being Aquaman is that Zack Synder created me so I get to see all this awesome sh*t before anyone.’ 

The teaser opens with Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) investigating what appears to be ancient art concerning the mother boxes, while Lex Luthor’s (Jesse Eisenberg) final words in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice play back: ‘The bell’s already been rung, and they’ve heard it. But in the dark, among the stars; ding dong, the god is dead.’

Then comes the real jaw-dropping moment: the first live-action footage of Darkseid (Ray Porter), who was omitted from the original theatrical cut of Justice League.

Snyder also shared the clip on his Twitter, telling fans to ‘get ready for more at DC FanDome’, a 24-hour livestream event in August dedicated to all things DC – this week, Dwayne Johnson announced his participation, igniting Black Adam excitement.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is set for release in 2021 on HBO Max. 

Cameron Frew

