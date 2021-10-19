Jason Sudeikis’ First Name Isn’t Actually Jason

Alamy/Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis’s first name isn’t Jason. However, it’s not because it’s a stage name – it’s something else entirely.

The Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star will soon make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut, eight years after he left the long-running sketch show as a cast member and writer.

While the actor has enjoyed a consistent career in comedies like Horrible Bosses, Hall Pass and We’re the Millers, it’s fair to say his role as the eponymous American football coach has taken him to a new level of fame. With that attention, comes more scrutiny; for example, we now know his first name isn’t actually Jason at all.

During a recent interview with Today ahead of SNL this coming weekend, October 23, Jill Martin asked, ‘We were googling you over the weekend. True or false: Your real name is Daniel?’

‘That my real name is Daniel? My first name? That’s true. I was Daniel Jason. [My dad’s] Daniel Joseph, and my mom decided to call me Jason so that we knew which one she was yelling at,’ he said, sparking laughter from the presenters.

It was also revealed that George Wendt, who famously played Norm on Cheers, is Sudeikis’ uncle. The Today hosts then tried to get him to confirm a fourth season of Ted Lasso, to which he said, ‘That’s one Wikipedia might not even know.’

It would appear this information has actually been out there for a while, but it’s never really been something touched upon so widely. ‘It’s so funny when people discover Jason Sudeikis’ name is Daniel… like it haunts me everyday be thankful you weren’t aware,’ one user wrote. ‘He kind of looks like a Dan now that you mention it,’ another replied.

It’s a similar reaction to people discovering Hugh Grant’s full name: Hugh John Mungo Grant.

