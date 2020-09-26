Javicia Leslie Shares First Look At Her Batwoman Suit

PA Images/javicia/Instagram

The newest incarnation of Batwoman has finally been unveiled.

The CW network revealed the latest look of the iconic DC Comics hero, as actress Javicia Leslie shared the head and shoulders snap of the character, complete with the fiery red hair and the familiar cowl we’ve come to know and love.

The big reveal for a new Batwoman came this summer, when Ruby Rose walked away from the lead role after just one season in charge. In July, Leslie was announced as the replacement, making her the first Black actress to wear the famed costume.

Since then, it’s been confirmed that Leslie won’t merely step into the shoes of Kate Kane, but will assume an entirely new character named Ryan Wilder.

And now she’s shared the first image on her Instagram account to more than 134,000 followers, to a positive response.

‘Look out, Gotham, I’m suited up and ready to go… But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit. @cwbatwoman’, she captioned the test image.

Despite comments being disabled for the post, it’s been racking up the reactions, indicating that people love the look and are eager to see her appear in the second season.

According to Variety, Leslie’s character is described as ‘likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed, she’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her.’

The character is a loner and a far cry from the billionaire setup of bat counterpart Bruce Wayne: ‘With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined.’

What’s more, the character is also part of the LGBTQ+ community, a refreshing depiction away from the often straight, white, and predominantly male heroes that inhabit the superhero genre on the whole.

Showrunner Caroline Dries has previously spoken about the challenges to transition from a show that finished its debut season with Rose and intended to carry on with her, but insisted the transfer would be smooth. Introducing a new actress and lead character will take some clever writing and intelligent plotting, so let’s hope the writers have seen a few seasons of Doctor Who.

Season two of Batwoman will return in January, 2021.

