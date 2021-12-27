unilad
Jean-Marc Vallée, Director Of Dallas Buyers Club, Dies Aged 58

by : Shola Lee on : 27 Dec 2021 09:42
Jean-Marc Vallée, Director Of Dallas Buyers Club, Dies Aged 58Alamy/Photo 12/Focus Features

Canadian writer, director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée has died suddenly at the age of 58.

Vallée was best known for directing Emmy-winning Big Little Lies and the Oscar-winning Dallas Buyers Club.

The director was born in Montreal, Quebec, and is said to have passed away in a cabin outside of Quebec City.

Vallée was known for his realistic approach to filmmaking, and worked with high-profile actors like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Matthew McConaughey.

He has directed a host of successful films and TV series, including The Young Victoria, Sharp Objects and Wild, which was nominated for three Oscars.

In a statement, via Deadline, Vallée’s producing partner Nathan Ross spoke about how his impactful work will live on.

Ross said: 

Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.

HBO, which Vallée directed a number of series for, also issued a statement.

The network said:

Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth.

He was also a hugely caring man who invested his whole self alongside every actor he directed. We are shocked at the news of his sudden death, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to his sons, Alex and Émile, his extended family, and his longtime producing partner, Nathan Ross.

Vallée’s Dallas Buyers Club – based on the true story of Ron Woodroof, who was diagnosed with AIDS and smuggled illegal drugs into Texas to help himself and others suffering from the disease – won Oscars for both Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto.

The director is survived by his sons, Alex and Émile, and siblings Marie-Josée Vallée, Stéphane Tousignant, and Gérald Vallée.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

