Jeff Bezos Chimed In On Squid Game And Freaked Out The Internet

Alamy/ Netflix

The internet sometimes seems to forget that celebrities watch television too, just like the rest of us normal humans, and Jeff Bezos watching Squid Game has left everyone freaking out.

The new hit Netflix series first became available on September 17, and as its popularity grew, the more controversy it spawned, including being accused of a ‘botched translation‘ in its subtitles, and Netflix subsequently being sued due to the surge in traffic it caused online.

Advert 10

However, apparently even more controversial than that is the fact that Bezos took to Twitter to chime in with opinions surrounding Squid Game. Can we not let the man watch a bit of television in peace? Apparently not.

Alamy

Despite not actually having seen the new hit series yet, Bezos took to the platform to speak out in praise of the South Korean survival drama, brobible reports.

He wrote:

Advert 10

[email protected] and Ted Sarandos and the team at @Netflix get it right so often. Their internationalization strategy isn’t easy, and they’re making it work. Impressive and inspiring.

Despite the series’ notable critique of those high up in society with money and power, the richest man in the world concluded that he ‘can’t wait to watch the show’.

Other Twitter users flooded to the platform to draw parallels between Bezos and the series, and specifically, the irony of his applause of it. One said, ‘Honestly it makes me feel uneasy to see Bezos noticing Squid Game in a positive way.’

Advert 10

Another commented:

Have you checked out the epic Korean Netflix sci-fi movie Space Sweepers? It’s about a bunch of misfits who salvage space junk in LEO above a trashed Earth to pay off their debts to a billionaire businessman who’s turned Mars into an all white colony for the rich, crazy stuff!

A third wrote, ‘Jeff Bezos would absolutely be a Squid Game VIP.’

Advert 10

Despite having – basically – all the money in the world, Bezos clearly can’t buy the ability to watch television and have an opinion on it without being called out across social media.

With money may come a greater freedom of speech, but the supposed irony of him praising the new hit series was left too blatant for many to ignore, with one user commenting that Squid Game is ‘some sh*t jeff bezos and elon musk would do’.

Turns out there are some things that money simply cannot buy, a right to an opinion on Squid Game apparently being one of them.