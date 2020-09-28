Jeff Goldblum Makes Guy's Dreams Come True By Slapping Him In The Face u/ZoltronShock/Reddit

One man achieved his life’s ambition: getting Jeff Goldblum to slap him in the face.

He dreamed a dream in time gone by, when hope was high and life worth living. He was young and unafraid, and dreams were made and used and wasted.

It’s true, there are dreams that cannot be, and there are storms we cannot weather. However, for this chap, life didn’t kill the dream. Sometimes, as a great man once said, life finds a way.

Advert

This guy wanted Goldblum to slap him across the face, and it actually happened. In a video posted to Reddit by u/ZoltronShock, he wrote, ‘Throwback to when Jeff Goldblum slapped me before the pandemic, I was a lucky man.’

In the clip, the pair are at The Rockwell in Los Angeles, following a performance by Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. The unnamed gent asks the Jurassic Park actor, ‘Can you pretend to slap me and then look in the camera and say whoops?’

Jeff Goldblum Slap u/ZoltronShock/Reddit

Advert

Goldblum then gives him a whack, but he isn’t satisfied. He quickly readjusts the man’s shoulders, and slaps him again, before looking into the camera and saying, as requested, ‘Whoops.’

One user wrote below the video ,’I think maybe this awoke something in me. I might have to get slapped by Jeff Goldblum to find out.’

Jeff Goldblum PA Images

While some users commented that they were concerned over asking a celebrity to ‘do tricks’, the original poster assured that he was ‘super friendly and did some even stranger requests/poses with people ahead. He also helped some guy propose that night! Goldblum’s presence was very welcoming and just wanted everyone to have fun.’

Advert

Gabrielle was right: dreams can come true.