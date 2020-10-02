Jeff Goldblum Recreates Iconic Jurassic Park 'Chaos Theory' Scene With Sam Neill jeffgoldblum/Instagram/Universal

Instagram, ah, found a way…

Dino fans are rejoicing at the inevitability of Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern reuniting for Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion next year, but in the meantime we’ve been given a teaser to keep us going.

If you’re familiar with the 1993 Steven Spielberg classic Jurassic Park – and you should be – you’ll recall the scene where, under the nose of Alan Grant (Neill), Ian Malcolm (Goldblum) tries to demonstrate the idea of chaos theory to Ellie Satler (Dern) as a flirtatious means of getting closer to the palaeontologist, just prior to all hell breaking loose on John Hammond’s island.

Universal Pictures

Cut to almost 30 years later, where the pair are once again reunited for the third instalment of the Jurassic World movies, and we’re taken back to that iconic moment of sexual chemistry and storytelling but with a twist.

Sharing a video to his 2.1 million Instagram followers, Goldblum unveiled a glorious re-enactment of the scene, only this time with Neill rather than Dern (who incidentally walks in on the pair towards the end).

‘That was fast! We’ve already hit 1,000 voting actions. As a reward, please enjoy this re-enactment of the “Chaos Theory” scene with my original costars @samneilltheprop and @lauradern!

AND! If we get 1,000 more voting actions through @headcountorg (link in bio), I will post another classic Jurassic Park reenactment…’

Watch, uh, below:

The actor had previously shared a video encouraging people to register to vote, ahead of the 2020 US election. In it he ends up improvising, despite having a script at hand, and offers a registration link under his name for anyone who is yet to involve themselves in this year’s election.

And, as a reward for hitting the voting action numbers he spoke of, the legendary actor treated fans to the chaos theory moment that certainly appeared to flustered Mr. Neill.

Goldblum’s target is to get another 1,000 to sign up and, when they do, will see another classic scene brought back to life. Our bet is a silent recreation of an injured Malcolm lying topless on a table because, let’s be honest, it’s what we’re all hoping for.

Universal Pictures

With the US elections just weeks away, it looks set to get even uglier than 2016, after Donald Trump faced off with Joe Biden earlier this week in the first Presidential Debate of the year. However, with Trump now confirmed as a COVID-19 patient, the remaining two events have been thrown into doubt.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to open in cinemas in summer 2021.