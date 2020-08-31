Jeff Goldblum Says Original Jurassic Park Cast May Not Survive Jurassic World 3

You’ll see — it’s a mystery you’ll solve when you see [the movie.] The three of us were in a tiny little space and we were being menaced by — I can’t even tell you — a surprising faction of prehistoric creatures that you’ve never seen before.

We saw some amazing things. We were acting in a life and death situation. We think it might be the last moments of our lives and we’re all bonding with each other in an emotional and somewhat hilarious way.