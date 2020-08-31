Jeff Goldblum Says Original Jurassic Park Cast May Not Survive Jurassic World 3
Ever since fans of Jurassic Park found out the original cast were returning for the latest instalment of the franchise, the excitement has been palpable.
Obviously, it’s a huge deal, with Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum all joining the current stars of the franchise – Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt – for the first time.
And although the news admittedly led to more questions than answers, Goldblum has answered at least one of those by revealing he and the other original cast members might not make it this time round. Oh who am I kidding, he’s just raised even more unanswered questions.
In a recent interview with Insider, the actor detailed one of the first scenes he shot upon his return to the Jurassic saga – and one that is perhaps the most important, given its context.
Goldblum explained that the scene in question, with co-stars Dern and Neill, sees them presented with a life or death situation. ‘I can’t tell you much, but we were all day in a very tight, enclosed space,’ the actor said.
He added:
You’ll see — it’s a mystery you’ll solve when you see [the movie.] The three of us were in a tiny little space and we were being menaced by — I can’t even tell you — a surprising faction of prehistoric creatures that you’ve never seen before.
We saw some amazing things. We were acting in a life and death situation. We think it might be the last moments of our lives and we’re all bonding with each other in an emotional and somewhat hilarious way.
Production on Jurassic World: Dominion began earlier this year, only to be halted due to the ongoing global health crisis. Production has since resumed in London with significant safety protocols in place.
‘I’ve been here about a month or so,’ Goldblum explained. ‘There were some terrific protocols and quarantining going on. We’re very safe. It’s a big production. We’re shooting already, it’s going spectacularly, I think.’
Well, if Jeff Goldblum says it’s going spectacularly, I have to say I believe him. Can’t wait!
If everything goes to plan, Jurassic World: Dominion will be making its way into cinemas on June 11, 2021.
