Jeff Lowe Claims Netflix Is Adding A New Episode Of Tiger King

Just when we thought Netflix’s Tiger King had brought us all the twists and turns possible – it looks like the story isn’t over yet.

Jeff Lowe, the party-loving investment tycoon who took over Joe Exotic’s beloved GW Zoo, claims there will be a new episode landing on Netflix next week.

Jeff claims that more filming is going down today, April 5, ahead of a new episode landing on the streaming giant next week.

The clip was posted by Los Angeles Dodgers baseball player Justin Turner, who is good friends with the big cat lover.

In the clip, which was taken following Jeff’s appearance on Justin’s wife Kourtney Turner’s podcast, Jeff says:

Hey Kourtney and Justin, this is Jeff and Lauren from the Tiger King show on Netflix. Thanks for watching our show. Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow.

Jeff then nods toward the current health pandemic by telling viewers: ‘Stay safe, and put your masks on’.

It’s unknown how much truth there is in Jeff’s claims, particularly given the current global health crisis going on. However, it would be pretty spectacular to get an update on the goings-on of the crazy cat world from an insider like Jeff, and does make you wonder how things have panned out for people – aside from Joe Exotic – in the aftermath of it all.

If you’ve not already binge-watched the seven-part Netflix original, then – seriously – you’ve been doing self-isolation wrong. Allow me to fill you in on a few details.

The docuseries follows flamboyant Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who is more commonly known as Joe Exotic – the owner of a roadside zoo in Oklahoma.

Exotic was known for being the star of the show, as well as being one of the most prolific tiger cub breeders in the US, and probably the world, until he wound up in prison, serving a 22-year sentence after being found guilty of attempted murder for hire.

For years, Joe was embroiled in a big cat war with the self-proclaimed Mother Theresa of the big cat world, Carole Baskin, which led him to signing over his zoo to Jeff Lowe, in a bid to throw Carole off an on-going legal battle.

Since he was sent to prison in April last year, Joe has launched a $94 million lawsuit against the US government.

UNILAD has reached out to Netflix for comment on Jeff’s claims.

Tiger King is available to watch on Netflix now.