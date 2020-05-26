Jeffrey Dahmer Survivor Ronald Flowers Describes Terrifying Encounter With Cannibal Serial Killer

At first I thought it was a gang initiation. It was clear that he needed help. He couldn’t stand and was very lethargic. There were cuts and scrapes all over his body. Then I saw a thin stream of blood running down his thighs.

When he saw me, it was like a prayer had been answered. He looked at me as if I knew him. He came and reached out to me like a child and fell. I held on to him on the ground.