Jeffrey Dahmer Survivor Ronald Flowers Describes Terrifying Encounter With Cannibal Serial Killer
In a chilling newdocumentary, a Jeffrey Dahmer survivor recounts his experience with the Milwaukee Cannibal: ‘It was sheer terror.’
Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of a Monster, from Investigation Discovery, is a two-hour special looking back at the infamous serial killer’s reign of horror between 1978 and 1991, in which he killed, dismembered – and in some cases ate – 17 men.
In addition to a ‘heart-wrenching interview’ with his father Lionel, as well as home-video footage from his innocent upbringing, the filmmakers also spoke to Ronald Flowers, who managed to avoid being murdered by the notorious monster.
You can check out the trailer for Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of a Monster below:
Flowers encountered Dahmer back in 1988, who had offered to help him when he was having issues with his car. At the time, introduced himself as Jeff before both of them headed to his house.
When they arrived, Dahmer brought out a bottle of alcohol but Flowers urged that he was there to ‘get my car and that’s it’. He then had a cup of coffee, but as he drank it, Dahmer was ‘staring a me in a way that was scary… it was almost like he was waiting for something to happen’.
Soon after, Flowers ‘got dizzy and just went forward… and the last thing I saw was the floor and his shoes. It was sheer terror’. Somehow, he woke up the next day in hospital, free from Dahmer’s evil.
Others weren’t so lucky. The documentary also reveals the horrific account of Cola Styles, who tried and failed to save 14-year-old Konerak Sinthasomphone from Dahmer’s bloodlust, after finding him naked and injured outside her apartment and even calling the police.
As per the documentary, Styles – who was 17 years old at the time – told Fox News:
At first I thought it was a gang initiation. It was clear that he needed help. He couldn’t stand and was very lethargic. There were cuts and scrapes all over his body. Then I saw a thin stream of blood running down his thighs.
When he saw me, it was like a prayer had been answered. He looked at me as if I knew him. He came and reached out to me like a child and fell. I held on to him on the ground.
Soon, a man approached them, assuring that Konerak’s name was Jim and that he was a drunken house guest who’d wandered off. She mentioned she’d called 911, ‘but the name kept changing from Jim. And when he saw I wasn’t buying it, I did see a streak of evil in him’.
Styles explained:
He was handling the boy in a rough way, trying to take him away. There was a lot of yanking and twisting his arm, just being really aggressive. I just couldn’t understand why he was giving me such a hard time knowing help was on the way. I just didn’t have a good feeling.
When officers eventually arrived, Dahmer told them that Konerak was a 19-year-old lover who’d had too much to drink. They believed him – Styles would never see the teen boy again.
While serving 15 consecutive life sentences for his crimes, Dahmer was murdered by a fellow inmate in 1994.
Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of a Monster is available to stream on Investigation Discovery now.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Cola Styles, Documentary, Investigation Discovery, Jeffrey Dahmer, Konerak Sinthasomphone, Ronald Flowers, Serial Killer, survivor
CreditsInvestigation Discovery
Investigation Discovery