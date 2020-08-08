Jeffrey Epstein Documentary Claims Ghislaine Maxwell Wanted Teenage Paris Hilton For Him PA Images/Getty

Ghislaine Maxwell thought a young Paris Hilton would be ‘perfect’ for Jeffrey Epstein, a new documentary claims.

Advert

Maxwell, who last month was arrested on charges of conspiring with Epstein, has been denied bail after pleading not guilty to luring underage girls to the convicted sex offender’s home, where they would be abused.

Now, the documentary Surviving Jeffrey Epstein is shedding light on the socialite’s alleged involvement in Epstein’s crimes, with one particular episode suggesting she expressed interest in a teenage Hilton.

Ghislaine Maxwell PA Images

In the fourth and final episode, Christopher Mason, a former acquaintance of Maxwell’s, alleges she once proclaimed Hilton would be ‘perfect for Jeffrey’ after seeing her across the room at a party.

Advert

‘A friend of mine was at a party and Ghislaine said, “Oh my God, who’s that?” and was looking at this pretty, young, sort of teenage girl,’ Mason says in the documentary, as The Independent reports.

Mason continued:

And she said, ‘Do you know her?’ My friend said, ‘Yes, she’s called Paris Hilton.’ And Ghislaine said, ‘God, she’d be perfect for Jeffrey. Could you introduce us?’

Paris Hilton PA Images

In the documentary, a photograph is then shown on the screen showing Hilton standing with Maxwell and US president Donald Trump in 2000. Hilton was 19 years old at the time.

The photo, which shows Maxwell wearing sunglasses and smiling broadly during the encounter, was taken at the Anand Jon Fashion Show in New York on September 18, 2000.

Although Mason, a US-based British journalist who has known Maxwell since the 1980s, did not give a date for the encounter in which Maxwell asked to be introduced to Hilton, it likely occurred around the year 2000, when Hilton signed up to Trump’s modelling agency, T management.

Maxwell, 58, is accused of being Epstein’s chief ‘recruiter’ and procuring teenage girls for his sex trafficking operation. She would allegedly build a rapport with survivors before coaxing them into giving massages to Epstein, who would then sexually abuse them.

Advert

Donald Trump, Paris Hilton and Ghislaine Maxwell Getty

She has been charged with six counts in total, including transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

At the time of writing, Maxwell is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn following her arrest in New Hampshire on July 2. She will remain behind bars until her trial in the summer of 2021.

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein will air on Lifetime this on August 9 and 10.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.