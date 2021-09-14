Jennifer Aniston Addresses David Schwimmer Dating Rumours

PA Images/NBC

Jennifer Aniston has finally addressed the speculation of a possible romance between herself and David Schwimmer.

Social media was set ablaze earlier this year when rumours began circulating that the pair had begun seeing each other following the Friends reunion, having sensationally admitted that they had both been ‘crushing hard on each other’ during the early seasons of he show.

‘It was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that,’ Schwimmer told James Corden during the reunion show. Soon after, a source told Closer magazine their time filming the reunion had ‘stirred up feelings for both of them’, leading them to spend time together at Aniston’s home.

To the disappointment of fans across the world, representatives for Schwimmer quickly moved to shut down the claims, confirming that he and Aniston were just good friends.

Now, Aniston has become the first of the pair to directly speak out about the gossip herself, and it seems like she was pretty blindsided by the sudden claims of a romance.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the premiere of season two of The Morning Show, Aniston said she found speculation about their relationship ‘bizarre’, but added that she understood why fans might be keen for a fairy tale ending for herself and Schwimmer.

She said:

That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother. But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true.

It’s the second time in recent years that Aniston has been forced to deny rumours of a rekindled romance, with speculation of a relationship between her and her former husband Brad Pitt also circulating in 2019.