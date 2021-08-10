Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Are Allegedly Dating

PA Images

She may be his lobster after all: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are reportedly dating.

The Friends co-stars recently came together at the reunion, reminiscing about old times on the set, confirming whether Ross and Rachel were on a break and revealing they had a mutual ‘crush’ on one another.

‘At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that,’ Schwimmer said. ‘We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel,’ Aniston also said.

According to Closer magazine, a source says the pair are finally dating. ‘After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in L.A.,’ they claimed.

‘They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them,’ the source added.

As you’d imagine, it’s been met with excitement from fans. ‘Rumours are Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are reportedly dating, they better not break up or Jennifer will write 18 pages front and back,’ one wrote. ‘If Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer get together my Friends heart will die happy,’ another tweeted.

Neither Schwimmer nor Aniston have confirmed the rumours.