Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Want Cast To Watch Friends Like Gogglebox
Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow want the cast to watch Friends episodes together like Gogglebox – something we didn’t know we needed.
While chatting over video call, the pair talked about everything from Space Force and The Morning Show, to the ongoing health crisis and the upcoming Friends reunion.
It’s been a whopping 25 years since Friends stopped filming, with each cast member having gone on to star in several other films and TV shows.
Most recently for Kudrow was Space Force, which dropped on Netflix last month, in which she stars in alongside Steve Carell.
Speaking about working with the Anchorman star, Kudrow said, ‘He’s heaven. He’s great, he’s effortless, professional — he’s a human being, right? It was really fun.’
Aniston then asks the question on all Space Force fans’ minds (spoiler alert!) – why does Kudrow’s character, Maggie Naird, end up in prison?
Kudrow responds with, ‘I think they just didn’t want to commit to what that was. That’s a fun thing to tease out, I think.’ Basically they don’t know, and we don’t know. Great.
Moving on, Kudrow asks Aniston during the video call for Variety if she’s watched any Friends episodes while in lockdown – because we all know Friends is the perfect quarantine show to watch.
Aniston replies:
I love it. I love stumbling on a Friends episode. This one time I was with Courteney [Cox], and we were trying to find something to reference, an old Friends thing. And then we stumbled on — there’s bloopers online — and we sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves.
Kudrow also said she’s spent hours watching bloopers.
Aniston continued:
Here’s what I love, is when I watch an episode, I’ll usually remember where we broke during the scene.
You and I would always get into these fits of laughter because you had this wonderful ability to — you were about to hit your punchline, and you would do this adorable thing where you would break. You would say the punchline, and you would always turn to the audience and say, ‘I’m sorry, it’s really funny.’
While Kudrow said she had watched the bloopers, the P.S I Love You actor admitted she doesn’t actually watch the show.
She says, ‘I don’t watch the show. I’m still not watching it in the hopes that one day we sit down and watch them together.’ Aniston agrees with the idea, saying she thinks it would be ‘a lot of fun’.
The One Where They All Watched Friends Together? Sign me up.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV, Friends, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Now, Variety