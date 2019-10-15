Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram And Posts Picture Of Friends Reunion

jenniferaniston/Instagram/Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Iconic nineties fashionista Rachel Green did not have Instagram through which she could drop sleek hairstyles like a series of internet breaking album launches.

Indeed, the hippest Friends character was only just getting to grips with answerphone technology, so it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting sneak style previews from Rachel’s Ralph Lauren office anytime soon. However, we have been gifted the next best thing.

Jennifer Aniston herself – romcom queen and ultimate sitcom heroine – has finally taken to Instagram, and best of all, her first post was full of some very recognisable friends.

Yes, you heard right. Jen’s first ever Instagram post was the sort of reunion pic we Friends fans dream of: Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler and Joey together again. Throw in a lurking background Gunther and Instagram would have promptly exploded.

The picture is additionally sweet as it looks so refreshingly amateur. Just like the sort of pic the gang might take if they were all meeting up at Chandler and Monica’s house for a reunion weekend.

Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer are all present and correct, with beaming smiles all round as our favourite 90s girl joins Instagram at last.

The 50-year-old actor captioned the pic in her signature cheerful style:

And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM.

Despite having barely set up her account, the beloved superstar already has 122,000 followers and counting. And they are all newly thirsty for a coffee with Jen.

One person commented:

NO F*CKING WAAAAAY WOMAAAAAAAAAAN! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH THIS IS INSANE GIIIIIIIIIIIRL

Another quipped:

The internet feels Friendlier already.

It’s not immediately clear where and why the friends met or whether they were in New York, Las Vegas or London at the time of the gathering. However, it could well be that they were reminiscing following the show’s – kind of unbelievable – 25th anniversary.

Warner Bros. Television

Jen has previously been a little old fashioned when it comes to social media, no doubt preferring to carry out her social interactions in her local coffee shop.

Opening up in a recent interview with ET, the actor revealed she was ‘intrigued’ by Instagram:

What you resist, persists, It’s something that is a part of our world now and it’s not going away.

Welcome to Instagram Jen!

