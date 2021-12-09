Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Had To Walk Out Of The Friends Reunion

Alamy

Jennifer Aniston has admitted she found the Friends reunion difficult to deal with, calling the experience of revisiting the show with her former castmates ‘jarring’.

The star made headlines earlier this year when she and the rest of the Central Perk gang reunited for a much-anticipated HBO special, with Aniston in particular appearing emotionally overwhelmed at the experience of visiting the recreated sets of Monica and Joey’s apartments.

Advert 10

However, in a new interview The Morning Show star has acknowledged that the reunion wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, with the show triggering some uncomfortable memories for the actor.

Alamy

‘It was all very jarring and, of course, you’ve got cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say,’ Aniston explained to The Hollywood Reporter. ‘So I had to walk out at certain points. I don’t know how they cut around it.’

The hit actor revealed that the emotions of seeing the old sets and being with the cast had reignited memories of the difficulties she faced after the show ended, with both her personal and professional life following a path she hadn’t expected having played one of TV’s most iconic characters for almost a decade.

Advert 10

She said:

It just took me by surprise because it was like, ‘Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?’

‘I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, ‘How fun is this going to be? They’re putting the sets back together, exactly as they were’,’ she recalled. ‘Then you get there and it’s like, ‘Oh right, I hadn’t thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here’.’

Advert 10

Despite the struggles the reunion posed, Aniston said the chemistry between her and the rest of the Friends gang was genuine, saying ‘we really did have so much fun together’.

Elsewhere in the interview, Aniston revealed that she hasn’t left the state of California since the coronavirus pandemic began, saying that the farthest she’s travelled from her LA home is to Courteney Cox’s house in Malibu.