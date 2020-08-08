Jennifer Aniston Says Friends Reunion Plans Are ‘More Fun’ Now As It’s Delayed Again

Jennifer Aniston Says Friends Cast's Reunion Plans Are 'More Fun' Now As It's Delayed Again Variety/YouTube/Warner Bros.

I think it’s fair to say 2020 hasn’t really been anyone’s day, week, month or even their year.

Countless plans, holidays and film releases have been cancelled or delayed left, right and centre. And Friends fans will know only too well that the eagerly anticipated reunion was one of the many projects that were forced to be put on hold as a result of the pandemic. But, if this is anything to go by, it will be worth the wait.

Jennifer Aniston has promised the Friends HBO Max reunion will be ‘even more exciting,’ when it eventually lands on our screens.

Aniston told Deadline that, although the delay is ‘very sad,’ it’s ‘going to be super!’

‘You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been,’ she told the publication.

‘So, I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life, guys.’

The show, which will be completely unscripted, had originally been scheduled to be filmed in March and aired in May, to coincide with the launch of HBO Max on May 27. However, production was forced to come to a halt as a result of the pandemic. At the moment, there’s no clear date as to when the reunion will be shot.

Aniston went on to say it simply wouldn’t have been safe to film with a live audience, explaining: ‘This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it.’

We can all agree that 2020 has been a bit of a sh*tshow, and even Aniston has admitted she just wants to get this year over and done with, and move on.

‘I’m supposed to renew my drivers license and I don’t want it to say 2020 on it,’ she said. ‘I just want to get 2020 out and behind us.’

We feel ya’, Jen.

When the special does eventually roll around, Aniston will reunite with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, on camera and in front of a live audience for the first time in almost 15 years.

At least we know it will be worth the wait. Could we BE anymore excited?!