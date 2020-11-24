Jennifer Grey Says Dirty Dancing 2 Won't Be The Same Without Patrick Swayze PA Images/Vestron Pictures

Jennifer Grey says Dirty Dancing 2 won’t be the same without the late Patrick Swayze.

The original 1987 film is beloved by millions around the world, with its iconic songs and imagery still discovered by each new generation having the time of their lives – be honest, have you ever tried the climactic lift in a pool?

Earlier in August, it was officially announced – despite being ‘one of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood’ – that a sequel is on the way, with Grey reprising her role of Baby and executive producing. However, the film won’t try to replace Swayze, who passed away in 2009 from pancreatic cancer.

Dirty Dancing Lionsgate

In a recent interview with People, Grey, 60, explained that the film won’t try to recapture the same chemistry between the earlier leading couple.

She said: ‘All I can say is there is no replacing anyone who’s passed – you never try to repeat anything that’s magic like that. You just go for something different.’

Grey believes Dirty Dancing has endured for decades because of its ‘very genuine and simple’ appeal, adding: ‘It was about innocence and the way that innocence is lost and how people explode into a different iteration of themselves.’

Dirty Dancing Lionsgate

A sequel to the first film was released back in 2004, titled Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights. However, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer earlier said of the new film, as per Deadline: ‘It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company’s history.’

There’s currently no release date for Dirty Dancing 2.

