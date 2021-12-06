Jennifer Lawrence Radiantly Reveals Baby Bump On Don’t Look Up Red Carpet

Alamy

Jennifer Lawrence revealed her baby bump for the first time on the red carpet this weekend, December 5.

Lawrence was accompanied by co-star Leonardo DiCaprio as they walked the red carpet during the premiere of new film Don’t Look Up, in New York.

The Oscar-winning actress is expecting her first child with Cooke Maroney, who she married in October 2019.

Lawrence looked radiant, wearing a sparkly Dior dress with Tiffany & Co. jewellery to the event.

Alamy

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence discussed how important it was to keep her home life private. She revealed the boundaries she’d set in place to keep her baby’s privacy, by keeping them out of the spotlight.

The actress said:

But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.

Lawrence makes her return to the screen in Don’t Look Up, which is directed by Adam McKay, the filmmaker behind The Big Short and Anchorman.

Alamy

The film centres on Lawrence and DiCaprio’s characters as they try to warn people about the end of the world.

The film’s official synopsis reads:

Don’t Look Up tells the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

Don’t Look Up will have a limited run in cinemas on December 10 before hitting Netflix on December 24.

